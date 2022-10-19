2 killed in crash near New Prague

Two drivers were killed in a three-vehicle crash near New Prague Monday evening.

Heather Nichole Nelson, 43, of New Prague, and Jordan Cole Bailey, 38, of New Prague, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened just after 6 p.m. on Highway 13 at Joel D Lane.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report, Nelson’s car, and a pickup driven by Corey Joseph Pumper, 49, of New Prague, were both eastbound on Highway 13 when a GMC pickup that Bailey was driving westbound crossed over the center line and struck Nelson’s car and Pumper’s pickup.

Pumper was hospitalized at Mayo Clinic with non-life threatening injuries following the crash.

All three drivers were wearing their seat belts. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.