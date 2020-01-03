2 killed in Watonwan County crash

(St. James, MN) – Two people were killed in a crash Wednesday night in Watonwan County.

The sheriff’s office says the two-vehicle crash happened at approximately 8:41 p.m. at 620th Avenue north of 270th Street. Both drivers were deceased at the scene. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

Names of the deceased will be withheld pending family notification.

The Minnesota State Patrol assisted with crash reconstruction at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.