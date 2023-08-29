2 killed when van & motorcycle crash in Kastota

Two people were killed when a van and a motorcycle crashed in Kasota Monday night.

The motorcycle driver and his female passenger were killed, according to the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office. Their names have not been released yet.

Deputies responded just before 8:30 p.m. to a report of a crash at the intersection of Hill St and Rabbit Rd in Kasota.

First responders arrived and began treating the victims, but they were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Investigators say neither rider was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the minivan, Linda Vogel, 74, was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The identities of the victims are being withheld pending family notification.

The crash remains under investigation.