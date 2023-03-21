2 Mankato robotics teams raising money for World Championship trip to Dallas

Two Mankato robotics teams will compete in the Vex World Championship in Dallas and now they need to raise the funds to get there.

Prairie Winds Middle School Vex team Spongebot Spare Parts and Mankato’s VEX IQ program’s team Ender Dragon have begun campaigns on the fundraising site Go Fund Me.

Each team is trying to earn $2,000 to pay their way to the May international competition.

The Go Fund Me says the entry fee alone is $1,200. The rest of the funds raised would go to transportation, lodging, and food.

