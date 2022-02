Two people in Martin County have died of COVID-19, according to a daily update from the Minnesota Department of Health.

The deaths involved residents in their early 60’s and late 80’s, and account for the 57th & 58th deaths Martin County since the start of the pandemic.

MDH reported a total of 32 deaths statewide Tuesday, along with 6,469 new infections.

Minnesota’s death toll is now at 11,862.