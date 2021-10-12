2 men charged in St. Paul bar shootout that left 1 dead

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Two men have been charged in connection with a weekend shootout at a busy St. Paul bar that left one woman dead and 14 people injured.

Police say 27-year-old Marquisha Wiley was killed early Sunday when gunfire broke out at the Seventh Street Truck Park bar. She was shot in the back.

On Monday, 29-year-old Devondre Trevon Phillips was charged with 12 counts of second-degree attempted murder. Thirty-three-year-old Terry Lorenzo Brown, was charged with one count of second-degree intentional murder and 11 counts of second-degree attempted murder. The two men were among the injured. They were in custody but still hospitalized and it was not clear if they had attorneys to comment on their behalf.