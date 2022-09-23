2 men seriously injured in rollover that caused power outage

Two men were seriously injured in a crash Monday that caused a power outage in areas of Mankato.

A car was westbound on Augusta Ave when it lost control on a curve and hit a guidewire on a power pole around 2:30 p.m. Mankato police say speed was a factor in the crash.

The driver of the vehicle was Emmanuel Atuke, 23, of Stewart. The passenger was identified as Anthony Kitrotich, 23.

Both men were transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato by ambulance with serious injuries. Police say Atuke was wearing a seat belt, but it’s not clear if Kitrotich was belted in the car.

The crash left residents in areas of eastern and northeastern Mankato without power for several homes.

It’s unknown at this point whether or not alcohol played a role in the crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol assisted at the scene.