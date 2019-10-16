2 More Deaths in Minnesota From Lung Injuries Linked to Vaping

Two more people have died in Minnesota as a result of severe lung injuries linked to vaping, state health officials have announced.

The Minnesota Department of Health has confirmed that two people over the age of 50 died in September following “complicated hospitalizations,” having been admitted with difficulty breathing.

The first person who died was found to have vaped “a number of products including illegal THC,” while the second had severe underlying health conditions and is believed to have vaped unknown products in addition to nicotine.

It comes after hundreds of severe lung injuries linked to vaping products have been reported across the country, and follows the first confirmed death linked to vaping in Minnesota, which happened on Sept. 6.

“We are saddened by the news of these deaths, and we are troubled that so many Minnesotans continue to suffer in this outbreak,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm.

“We’re working hard with our partners across the country to learn as much as we can about these injuries and deaths, and to determine what can be done to prevent them.”

Source: bringmethenews.com

