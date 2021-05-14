2 more indicted in Minnesota real estate agent’s 2019 death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two more people have been indicted by a grand jury in the 2019 kidnapping and slaying of a real estate agent in Minnesota.

Twenty-nine-year-old Elsa Segura, of Fridley, and 36-year-old Lyndon Wiggins were indicted Thursday on four counts of aiding and abetting the crimes of first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, kidnapping, and first-degree felony murder while committing kidnapping.

Wiggins’ attorney declined to comment. Segura’s attorney did not immediately return a message Friday. Cedric Berry, of Minneapolis, and Berry Davis, of Brooklyn Park, were indicted in February 2020. Prosecutors say 28-year-old Monique Baugh was lured to a phony home showing in the Minneapolis suburb of Maple Grove, kidnapped and found shot to death in a Minneapolis alley.