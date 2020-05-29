2 more Nicollet County deaths as COVID-19 death toll nears 1,000

(St. Paul, MN) – Two more people died from COVID-19 in Nicollet County as Minnesota’s death toll nears 1,000.

The Minnesota Department of Health reports that 29 people more people died of the disease since the previous report. The state’s death toll now stands at 996.

Both Nicollet County residents who died were in their 90’s, according to MDH. Nicollet County now has 83 confirmed positive cases of the virus, and nine deaths. An outbreak was recently identified at Oak Terrace Living, in North Mankato, where staff and residents tested positive for the virus.

One of the deaths involved a Nobles County resident in their 40’s. Twenty-four of the most recent deaths were people living in long-term care or assisted living.

Hospitalizations are down slightly. Yesterday, MDH reported 606 people were hospitalized for the virus. Today that number is down by 14. However, intensive care unit hospitalizations increased by 17, for a total of 259. The highest number of people in ICU at one time is 260, which happened two days ago, on May 27.

Minnesota now has 23,531 total positive confirmed cases of COVID-19, with most infections caused by community spread, according to MDH.