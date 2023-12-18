2 New Ulm men killed in Brown County crash

Two men were killed in a crash on Highway 15 between Searles and Madelia early Saturday morning.

Aaron Brant Gronau, 33, and Luis Hector Perez, 28, both of New Ulm died at the scene of the crash.

The state patrol says Gronau’s car was southbound on Highway 15 and Perez’s SUV was northbound when the vehicles collided near 110th St just after 2:30 a.m.

Perez was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

It’s unknown whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.