2 of 5 victims in Cambridge house explosion seriously hurt

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say two of the five people who were inside a Cambridge house when it exploded over the weekend were seriously injured in the blast.

Capt. John Elder, the spokesman with the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, says all five victims were taken to local hospitals following the explosion shortly after 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Two of them were later transported to North Memorial in Robbinsdale for further treatment.

The Star Tribune reports that the two-story house in a residential neighborhood of Cambridge is a total loss. There was no damage to any other nearby homes and a large propane tank in the backyard of the home did not explode. Debris was found up to a block away.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.