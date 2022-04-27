2 Proms, 1 Class

The word PROM written in vintage metal letterpress type on a bokeh light and wooden background.

A high school in Florida is having its senior prom this weekend, but only for the students who were quick enough to score tickets. Navarre High School booked the senior dance at a venue that holds 500 people. Unfortunately, the senior class has more than 500, so many students will not be able to attend. According to the school, the class wasn’t able to raise enough money for a larger venue due to fewer fundraising opportunities during the pandemic. So, instead, some parents have stepped up to book an alternative prom for those left out. It will be held at a separate venue on the same night, and tickets will actually be cheaper because all the decorations, food, music, and photography are being provided by area businesses for free. In fact, the alternative prom is getting so much attention, that some students decided to ditch the official prom and go to the other one.

Source: Pensacola News Journal