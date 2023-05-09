2 teens injured, 1 airlifted after UTV crash near Olivia

A teenage boy was airlifted with injuries and his passenger was hospitalized following a UTV crash near Olivia Monday evening.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office was called to a single-vehicle rollover crash on 810th Ave, west of Highway 71, just after 7 p.m.

The driver of the UTV was Jeremy Walton, 16, of Sacred Heart, according to a news release from Sheriff Scott Hable. Crash investigation revealed that the Walton was eastbound on 810th Ave when the UTV left the roadway, entered a ditch, and overturned.

Walton and his passenger, Tucker Fredeen, 16, of Renville, were transported to Olivia Hospital & Clinic for medical care.

Walton was later flown to Hennepin Healthcare in Minnesota for further treatment for his injuries. He is currently listed in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash remains under investigation.