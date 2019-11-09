      Weather Alert

2 vehicle crash blamed for power outage in Renville County

Nov 9, 2019 @ 3:01am

(Olivia, MN) – Police say a  crash Thursday in Renville County was responsible for residential power outages in the area.

According to a release from the Renville County Sheriff’s office, a Dodge Ram and a 1973 Chevy Grain Truck were both northbound on County Road 6.  The Dodge driver, 69-year-old Gerald Erstand of Worthington, attempted to pass the grain truck while it was attempting to make a left-hand turn onto 880th Avenue and the two vehicles collided.

Both the Dodge and the grain truck entered a drainage ditch just north of the intersection.   The grain truck, which was unloaded, was driven by Nathan Sunvold, 40, of Renville.

The sheriff’s release says a power box was damaged and resulted in outages to residents in the nearby area.  Renville-Sibley Co-Op Power was called to restore services.

Neither driver suffered injuries in the crash.

