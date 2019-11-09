2 vehicle crash blamed for power outage in Renville County

(Olivia, MN) – Police say a crash Thursday in Renville County was responsible for residential power outages in the area.

According to a release from the Renville County Sheriff’s office, a Dodge Ram and a 1973 Chevy Grain Truck were both northbound on County Road 6. The Dodge driver, 69-year-old Gerald Erstand of Worthington, attempted to pass the grain truck while it was attempting to make a left-hand turn onto 880th Avenue and the two vehicles collided.

Both the Dodge and the grain truck entered a drainage ditch just north of the intersection. The grain truck, which was unloaded, was driven by Nathan Sunvold, 40, of Renville.

The sheriff’s release says a power box was damaged and resulted in outages to residents in the nearby area. Renville-Sibley Co-Op Power was called to restore services.

Neither driver suffered injuries in the crash.

