2 woman injured in UTV crash near Renville

Two women were injured in a UTV rollover crash near Renville Friday night.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office responded just before 10 p.m. to a report of the crash at 840th Ave, west of Renville Co Rd 6, in Emmet Township.

Investigators say the 2013 Polaris Ranger, driven by Brittany Harazin, 26, of Olivia, was eastbound when it left the roadway, entered the ditch, and overturned.

Harazin was flown to North Memorial in Robbinsdale. Her passenger, 22-year-old Ashley Trongard of Olivia, was transported to Olivia Hospital & Clinic. Both women were treated for their injuries and have since been released from the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.