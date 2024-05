Two 23-year-old Shakopee women were injured in a crash involving alcohol early this morning in Nicollet County.

The state patrol says a car driven by Elizabeth Jimenez was southbound on Highway 169 between Le Sueur and St. Peter just before 1 a.m. when it entered the median.

Jimenez and her passenger, Kaylee Nicholson, were transported to River’s Edge Hospital in St. Peter with non-life threatening injuries.