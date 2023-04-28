2 women injured in Le Center crash

Two women were injured Thursday afternoon in a crash in Le Center.

The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 99 and Maple Ave at 2:43 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Toyota Corolla driven by Carolyn Ann Meger, 40, was westbound on Highway 99 and a Kia Soul driven by Gloria Francisc Sanchez Perez, 34, was northbound on Maple Ave when vehicles collided.

Meger and Sanchez Perez, who are both from Le Center, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash.

Meger was transported to River’s Edge Hospital in St. Peter

Sanchez Perez was transported to Mayo Clinic New Prague.