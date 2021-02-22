2 years later, Evelyn Adams homicide remains unsolved

A blizzard raged in southern Minnesota on the night of Feb 23, 2019, as Blue Earth County deputies made their way to the home of 76-year-old Evelyn Adams.

A neighbor of the elderly woman called police just before 11 p.m.to report two suspicious people at Adams’ South Bend Township residence.

Adams herself called police about 20 minutes later to report that she’d been assaulted in her own home.

It took law enforcement about 8 minutes to arrive at Adams’ home because of the blizzard. Adams was able to provide the responding officers with a statement at the hospital. But she unexpectedly succumbed to her injuries about five days later, on Feb 28.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says they are close to knowing what happened to Evelyn that night. But they still need help from the public to piece the puzzle together.

Anyone with information about what happened to Evelyn Adams is asked to call the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office at (507) 304-4863.

Tips can also be submitted at Crimestoppers.org

