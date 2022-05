A 20-ton wood splitter was apparently stolen in rural Sibley County last week.

The North Star 20-ton splitter is believed to have been taken from Alfsborg Township in the early morning hours of April 28. The theft was reported to police late that afternoon.

Anyone with information regarding the missing splitter or any other recent thefts should call the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office at (507) 237-4330.

