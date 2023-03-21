20-year-old woman facing 4th DWI charge in under 3 years

An underage woman is facing her fourth DWI charge since 2020 after she was arrested early Saturday morning in Mankato.

Olivia Blaise Janet, 20, of Chatfield, was charged Monday in Blue Earth County Court with two counts of felony DWI. She also faces a misdemeanor charge for driving after cancellation.

A criminal complaint says a Mankato police officer observed an Impala stopped at a green light at the intersection of Stoltzman Rd and S Riverfront Dr just after 1 a.m. Saturday for a full 14 seconds.

The officer then observed the Impala swerve after attempting to turn onto Poplar St, then weave over the center and fog lines on Highway 169, according to the complaint.

Police performed a traffic stop and found Janet in the driver’s seat. She refused to exit the vehicle and had to be physically removed by the officer, according to the complaint.

Police say Janet had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and smelled overwhelmingly of alcohol.

Janet was transported to the Blue Earth County Jail, where she “failed or performed poorly” several field sobriety tests, according to the complaint.

Court records say a breath test put her blood-alcohol content at .10.

Janet was charged with DWI in July 2020 and convicted in April 2022. She was arrested on February 16, 2023, in Scott County for DWI and convicted the same month. She was also arrested on DWI charges in Blue Earth County on February 5, 2023.