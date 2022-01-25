$200 gift card regsitration open for ‘Kids Deserve a Shot’ incentive program

Children ages five to eleven can get a $200 gift card for getting the COVID-19 vaccination.

Governor Tim Walz announced Monday that registration is open for parents to claim the $200 Visa gift card for vaccinating their children. The incentive is open to Minnesota families whose 5-to-11-year-old receivede both doses of the vaccine in January and February.

The “Kids Deserve A Shot” program was launched by the Walz-Flanagan Administration earlier this month. After announcing the program on January 11, the first-dose vaccination rates for 5-to-11-year-olds increased by 14 percent week over week.

More information about the program, and registration, is available here.

Later this spring, drawings will be held for five $100,000 Minnesota college scholarships for all Minnesotans ages 5 to 11 who are fully vaccinated. All children in that age group who completed both doses at any point up to the registration deadline are eligible to win. Details will be announced in the coming months.