2018 Yankee Candle Christmas Scents Have Arrived

Go grab your box of lights and decorations from the attic: Christmas is here early this year.

Yankee Candle just released their new 2018 Christmas collection in stores and online with six new festive fragrances. The new assortment features everything from soft scents to bold aromas, giving you a variety of options to enjoy now through winter.

Holiday bakers will love the new “Frosty Gingerbread” scent, which features notes of cinnamon, vanilla, ginger, and sugar. For outdoorsy folks, there’s a new “Snow-Dusted Bayberry Leaf” fragrance, which smells like fresh eucalyptus and pine trees. And anyone needing a little R&R this holiday season should fire up the “Holiday Lights” candle and take in its jasmine and violet water aroma.

All six of the new Yuletide scents start at just $2 and come in various sizes from tiny tea lights and votive lights to pillar candles and large jars. Treat yourself to your favorite scent, or stock up and pass them out as hostess gifts this holiday season.

And if those don’t make you want to rock around the Christmas tree, you can find even more to enjoy in their collection of returning favorites. Fans of the brand will likely recognize the iconic “Balsam and Cedar” and these other classic candles.

Now you just need to get that fire roaring and holiday music playing, and you’ll be in the Christmas spirit in no time.

