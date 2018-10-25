2018’s Hottest Holiday Toys to Buy Now Before They Sell Out

Wondering what toys are going to be at the top of your child’s list this year? We’ve done our research, and already bought and tried out a bunch of new holiday toys, as well as some long-standing favorites. We predict many of these will sell out by early December, so we’ve scoured the best deals* and included them here so you can buy early and check one thing off your to-dos. Where to hide them so they remain a surprise is all you.

LEGO advent calendars

These sell out fast and often become collectible, so it’s a great early present to give (maybe St. Nick will deliver one?). The new LEGO City Advent Calendar is the lowest we’ve seen at just $21.97 from Amazon. They also have a Friends calendar for $23.99 and a Star Warsone for $33.99.

Fingerlings

Last year, Fingerlings made their debut with their classic little monkeys that wrap around your fingers. This year, you can get a huggable plush Fingerling HUGS for $29.84 at Walmart. Not a fan of cute, cuddly Fingerlings? Their Jurassic World Untamed Raptor is a best seller. Get it for $14.84 on Walmart or Amazon.

Mega Bloks

If your little one love to build but is not quite ready for LEGOs, Mega Bloks are a great choice. Buy a set with all the basics needed to build to their heart’s content for $14.92from either Walmart or Amazon.

Robot dogs

An interactive robot dog will not only be your child’s new best friend, but it can help them learn, too. In addition to following them around, playing music, and putting on fun color and light shows, the VTech Pull and Sing Puppy announces numbers, colors, and body parts when you push the associated buttons. Amazon and Walmart are selling it for $12.97.

Coding toys

Coding toys are the hottest STEM toy this season, grooming your child to be the next computer genius while having lots of interactive fun. The Kano Harry Potter Coding Kit is a must for any Harry Potter fan – complete with a wand. It’s $99.99 on Amazon and Walmart. If you’d rather opt for a robot, the Ozobot Bit Coding Robot is a great deal for $53.95 at Walmart.

Jurassic World toys

If you have a dinosaur lover who wants to be a part of the action, the Power Wheels Jurassic World Dino Racer is probably their wish come true. Walmart has the best deal on it right now for $249.00.

LEGOs

LEGOs are always a top seller for the holidays, and this year there are a few standouts that are already selling quickly. The LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox is an award-winning STEM toy, plus it’s just plain cool. Get it for $159.95 at Walmart or Amazon. For a more traditional set, we’re impressed with the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Great Hall Building Kit – a set for any aged LEGO fan. It’s $99.99 at Walmart or Amazon.

Action figures and dolls