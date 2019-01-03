2019 POLAR PLUNGE – SIGN UP NOW

Special Olympics Minnesota is part of a global movement of people creating a new world of inclusion and community. Through athletic, health and leadership programs, SOMN aims to create a world that accepts and welcomes every single person regardless of ability or disability. All funds raised from Polar Plunge support over 8,200 athletes across the state who participate in Special Olympics programs such as Young Athletes, Unified Sports, Healthy Athletes and ALPs University.

Polar Plunge is a part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run movement. To further the mission of Special Olympics Minnesota, the Law Enforcement Torch Run carries the torch, representing the “Flame of Hope”, and dedicates itself to the goals of continually increasing awareness and funds for Special Olympics athletes across the state. Simply put, Polar Plunge would not exist without the dedication, efforts and service of Minnesota Law Enforcement.

Fundraising is required to participate in the Polar Plunge, but the minimum $75 you raise accomplishes so much more than getting you to jump into a frozen lake!