2020 delivers another horror: Accumulating pre-Halloween snow

(Mankato, MN) – Scarier than ghosts, and spookier than goblins…it’s accumulating pre-Halloween snow.

The National Weather Service has released a terrifying forecast for southern Minnesota Tuesday, which promises up to 5 inches of snow in Mankato and the surrounding areas, with higher amounts possible in localized areas, particularly along the I-5 corridor, and points south of I-5.

A Winter Weather Advisory kicks in at 7 a.m. Tuesday, expiring at 7 p.m.

In Mankato, snow is expected mostly before 5 p.m., with rain potentially mixed with snow later in the evening.

But, wait! That’s not all! The year 2020 continues to deliver the bizarre.

A slight chance of rain and snow is in the forecast for Wednesday, but on Thursday, there could be a real treat for storm lovers. NWS predicts potential thunderstorms in Thursday’s forecast, which also carries a 90 percent chance of rain.

Temps are expected to be in the high 30’s for most of the week.