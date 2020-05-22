2020 Game Fair cancelled

(Ramsey, MN) – A popular event geared towards outdoor enthusiasts and sportsmen won’t happen in 2020

The Game Fair, set for its 39th year this August in Ramsey, has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

“It was a difficult decision to make, but it’s what needs to be done for the safety of all our visitors, vendors, and workers,” said Chuck and Loral I Delaney, owners and founders of Game Fair.

According to a social media post from Game Fair, the event draws over 50,000 people and 4,000 dogs over two weekends in August. Organizers say it is the largest and first of its kind in the nations.