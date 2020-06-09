2020 Music in the Zoo Season Canceled Due to Coronavirus

The 2020 Music in the Zoo concert series has been canceled due to coronavirus pandemic.

Promotions company Sue McLean and Associates says it had to make a “difficult decision” to cancel its concert series at the Minnesota Zoo this summer – the first time in its 27-year history it’s not going ahead.

“The safety and health of all involved is our first priority, along with not compromising the unique and magical live music experience at the Minnesota Zoo that artists and fans alike have come to love and expect,” SMA said in a press release.

“The health crisis of COVID-19 has unfortunately rendered this impossible at this time. SMA looks forward to the day we can safely bring live music back to fans!”

The concert series is held at the zoo’s amphitheater and last year saw performances from acts including Belle & Sebastian, Conor Oberst, Mark Cohn, and Josh Ritter.

“We especially want to thank our amazing Zoo Crew for their tireless dedication to ensure the concerts play out under the stars every summer,” said SMA CEO Patricia McLean.

“We also thank the amazing artists that grace the Sue McLean stage every year, including their touring crews, our terrific and long-standing sponsor partners, the Minnesota Zoo team that works alongside us all summer and especially YOU; the fans that so passionately support live music!”

It’s the latest in a growing number of summer events scrapped due to COVID-19, with others including Rock the Garden, Twin Cities Pride, and the Minnesota State Fair.

Source: bringmethenews.com

Photo: mnzoo.org