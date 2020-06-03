2020 Ribfest cancelled

(Mankato, MN) – In what organizers call a “heartbreaking” decision, Ribfest 2020 has been cancelled.

The 23rd annual food and music event had been scheduled to take place from July 30 to August 2 at Vetter Stone Amphitheater.

A press release sent Wednesday said that the unknowns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic led to the decision that cancelling the event was the right thing to do in the interest of public health and safety.

The next Ribfest is scheduled for August 5 to August 8, 2021.