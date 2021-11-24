2021 Kiwanis Holiday Lights kicks off Friday!

One of Mankato’s most treasured holiday traditions is back after a year off due to the pandemic.

Kiwanis Holiday Lights will kick off the 2021 season Friday, November 26 at Sibley Park.

The event, which is open through the end of the year, begins with a parade along Mound Ave beginning at 6 p.m. After Santa wraps up the parade, he’ll flip the switch to turn on the lighted displays and trees in Sibley Park.

New Holiday Lights features this year include 22 new displays throughout the park, hundreds of blue “icicle” lights at the park entrance, and an additional lighted walking tunnel.

Hours for the 2021 event are Sunday – Thursday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday & Saturday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The park will be open to driving traffic only on opening night due to safety reasons, starting at 8 p.m.

“After taking last year off due to COVID-19, we’re excited to be able to offer a bigger and better event to the community,” said Scott Wojcik, Kiwanis Holiday Lights President.

Other traditions will be back at Sibley Park this year, including:

Free visits with Santa – Friday – Sunday nights through Sunday, December 19

Ice skating at the Mary Dotson Skating Rink and warming house (bring your own skates)

Four live reindeer in the farm area

Lighted computer-animated driving and walking tunnels

“Dancing Lights” displays computer programmed to holiday music

The annual event is free and open to the public. Cash donations will be taken, however, to support the event and its nonprofit volunteers, who will be collecting non-perishable items for 20 area food shelves that participate.