2021 MN hunting, fishing licenses expire soon

It’s time for Minnesota anglers and hunters to update their licenses.

Minnesota fishing, hunting, and trapping licenses for 2021 expire Monday, Feb. 28.

Licenses for 2022 are available now wherever fishing and hunting licenses are sold. Licenses can also be purchased online, or by phone at 888-665-4236. Mobile buyers receive a text or email that serves as proof of a valid fish or game license to state conservation officers.

All 2022 fishing licenses become effective Tuesday, March 1. New licenses are required for 2022 hunting and fishing seasons that continue past Feb. 28.

GET YOUR 2022 LICENSE