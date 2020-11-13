2021 Twin Cities Summer Jam Line-Up Announced!

Twin Cities Summer Jam has announced their complete 2021 lineup!

The star-studded lineup includes: Zac Brown Band, Carrie Underwood, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Ashley McBryde, Brett Young, Kip Moore, Mitchell Tenpenny, Blanco Brown, Elvie Shane, Fabulous Armadillos, Ian Munsick, and 32 Below!

Festival dates are July 22-24, 2021. Tickets on sale Nov. 20th at 10 a.m. Go to tcsummerjam.com for all the info.

This is Minnesota’s premier outdoor music festival.