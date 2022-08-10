2023 Governor’s Fishing Opener to be held in Mankato

The 2023 Governor’s Fishing Opener will be held in Mankato.

It’s the fifth time the event will be held in southern Minnesota in its 75-year history. The opener is scheduled for May 12 & 13.

“I am incredibly excited to bring the longtime tradition of the Governor’s Fishing Opener to Southern Minnesota and my hometown of Mankato,” said Governor Tim Walz. “I look forward to celebrating the unique tourism and outdoor opportunities that the region has to offer.”

The Governor’s Fishing Opener has been a tradition in Minnesota since 1948. The event was designed to promote the development of Minnesota’s recreation industry, and in recent years, it has served as an iconic kick-off celebration for the summer tourism season.

The event is coordinated by Explore Minnesota and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.