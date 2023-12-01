2023 Holiday Train stopping in Waseca, Janesville

The Holiday Train will make stops in two area towns next week.

The Canadian Pacific holiday tradition is in its 25th year and brings live music and Christmas cheer to communities in exchange for donations to local food banks.

The festive train will roll into Waseca at 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, December 6. During the stops, visitors will see musical performances and get an up-close look at the train, which is 1,000 feet long with 14 rail cars, each decorated with thousands of LED lights and holiday designs.

After the Waseca stop, the train will travel to Janesville for a 7 p.m. stop at Veteran’s Memorial Park.

Food and cash donations during the event will benefit the local community.