2024 CityArt Walking Sculpture tour kicks of Saturday

The 2024 CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour kicks off this Saturday.

The exhibition will feature more than $400,000 of art from renowned sculptors around the country on display throughout the City Center. The exhibition will showcase new and original works of art in a range of styles, sizes, and mediums.

The public will have the opportunity to meet the artists at the Kick Off Your Walk Community Day, this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Carnegie Art Center. Tour brochures and maps of this year’s sculptures will be available, and there will be chalk art stations and face painting for youth artists. Hannah Bretz Jazz will provide live music. Free guided tours of the new sculptures will be offered from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Since the CityArt program’s founding in 2011, nearly $5 million in sculptures have been displayed, and more than thirty-one sculptures have been sold to private individuals or businesses.