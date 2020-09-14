22 COVID-19 deaths reported over the weekend, 2 in Waseca County

(St. Paul, MN) – There were 22 new deaths due to COVID-19 reported over the weekend, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.

Two of the deaths came from Waseca County. One death involved a person in their 80’s, the other a person in their 90’s. It’s the seventh and eighth deaths in the county. Freeborn County also reported its third death, a person between 85 and 89-years-old.

The remaining deaths came from Anoka, Hennepin, Kanabec, Ramsey, and St. Louis counties. Nine deaths involved people in a long-term care facility and four were from a private residence. Minnesota’s death toll now stands at 1,919.

Hospitalizations on Sunday were down from the previous report, with 241 people hospitalized, 136 in intensive care. That’s a decrease of six since the previous day.

MDH also reported 741 new confirmed positive virus cases Sunday. Here’s where new cases are reported in Southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 12

Brown – 2

Cottonwood – 1

Faribault – 1

Fillmore – 1

Freeborn – 12

Jackson – 1

Martin – 5

McLeod – 5

Mower – 7

Nicollet – 4

Redwood – 1

Renville – 2

Rice – 6

Sibley – 1

Waseca – 1

Watonwan – 2