22 COVID-19 deaths reported over the weekend, 2 in Waseca County

Sep 14, 2020 @ 5:07am

(St. Paul, MN) – There were 22 new deaths due to COVID-19 reported over the weekend, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.

Two of the deaths came from Waseca County.  One death involved a person in their 80’s, the other a person in their 90’s.  It’s the seventh and eighth deaths in the county.  Freeborn County also reported its third death, a person between 85 and 89-years-old.

The remaining deaths came from Anoka, Hennepin, Kanabec, Ramsey, and St. Louis counties.  Nine deaths involved people in a long-term care facility and four were from a private residence.  Minnesota’s death toll now stands at 1,919.

Hospitalizations on Sunday were down from the previous report, with 241 people hospitalized, 136 in intensive care.  That’s a decrease of six since the previous day.

MDH also reported 741 new confirmed positive virus cases Sunday.  Here’s where new cases are reported in Southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 12
Brown – 2
Cottonwood – 1
Faribault – 1
Fillmore – 1
Freeborn – 12
Jackson – 1
Martin – 5
McLeod – 5
Mower – 7
Nicollet – 4
Redwood – 1
Renville – 2
Rice – 6
Sibley – 1
Waseca – 1
Watonwan – 2

 

