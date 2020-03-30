24 in intensive care, first COVID-19 case in Watonwan Co; deaths rise

(St. Paul, MN) – COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are on the rise again, as another southern Minnesota county confirms its first positive case of the virus.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported a tenth death Monday, as the number of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 climbs to 576, an increase of 73 since the previous day.

As of Monday, 56 people are hospitalized, up 17 since Sunday. Twenty-four patients are in intensive care.

Watonwan County has its first positive case of the virus, and Martin County cases continue to grow, with a total of 23 positive cases in the county. Le Sueur County also saw an uptick, and now reports 13 cases of COVID-19.

Minnesota’s first known case of COVID-19 was discovered March 6. Since then, 92 people have required hospitalization for the disease, a viral respiratory illness that has never been found in people previously. Many cases have mild or moderate illness and do not require a clinic visit or hospitalization.

MDH warns that the actual number of cases in Minnesota aren’t reflected in the data, because not all COVID-19 cases are tested.