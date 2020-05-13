24 more deaths as positive COVID-19 cases approach 13,000

(St. Paul, MN) – The Minnesota Department of Health reports that 24 more people have died of COVID-19 as the number of positive cases climbs to 12,917.

Minnesota now has a total of 638 deaths. A majority of the deaths have been patients 70 years of age or older. One of the deaths was a person in their 30’s from Ramsey County; the remainder were age 60 or older, according to MDH data.

MDH also began listing “Probable COVID-19 Deaths.” These are deaths in which COVID-19 is listed on the death certificate, but a positive test is not documented for the deceased. MDH says because there is no positive test, these people are not included in total positive cases. There were nine probable deaths listed in Wednesday’s report.

Hospitalizations have remained steady, with two fewer overall patients than yesterday, and the number of intensive care patients staying at 199.

Governor Tim Walz is set to address the state tonight at 6 p.m. to discuss his plans to going forward during the pandemic.

Here are the case totals from around southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 69

Brown – 10 (1 death)

Cottonwood – 47

Faribault – 8

Fillmore – 14 (1 death)

Freeborn – 47

Le Sueur – 31 (1 death)

Martin – 113 (4 deaths)

Mower – 48

Nicollet – 23 (2 deaths)

Nobles – 1,290 (2 deaths)

Redwood – 3

Renville – 5

Rice – 153 (2 deaths)

Sibley – 4

Steele – 77

Waseca – 18

Watonwan – 30

