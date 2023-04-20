River 105 River 105 Logo

$252.6 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Ohio

April 20, 2023 5:37AM CDT
MACEDONIA, Ohio (AP) — Someone in Ohio went to bed $252.6 million richer, before taxes, after hitting the Powerball jackpot Wednesday night.

The winning ticket was sold at Get Go #3279 in Macedonia and is Ohio’s fourth Powerball jackpot winner since joining the game April 16, 2010.

The winner can choose the cash option of $134.7 million.

This follows back-to-back Mega Millions jackpots being won on Friday ($483 million) and Monday ($20 million).

Both winning tickets were sold in New York.

