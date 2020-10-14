29 COVID deaths from 15 counties; 7th day in a row for 1,000-plus cases

(St. Paul, MN) – A person from Redwood County was one of 29 deaths in 15 counties reported by the Minnesota Department of Public Health Wednesday.

It was also the seventh day in a row that Minnesota recorded over 1,000 infections in a single day, according to the data released by MDH.

Minnesota’s death toll now stands at 2,180, six of those deaths listed as “probable cause.”

The death in Redwood County involved a person over the age of 100. It was the ninth death in the county. Twelve deaths involved someone from a private residence; eleven came from long-term care, and the residence type was unknown for six of the deaths.

A hospital capacity report says 1,024 intensive care until beds are in use, out of 1,866 total available in Minnesota.

There were 1,254 newly confirmed virus cases reported by MDH Wednesday. Here are the Southern Minnesota Counties reporting new cases:

Blue Earth – 6

Faribault – 3

Fillmore – 4

Freeborn – 4

Jackson – 2

Le Sueur – 4

Lyon – 5

Martin – 7

McLeod – 1

Mower – 4

Murray – 5

Nicollet – 6

Nobles – 10

Redwood – 3

Renville – 2

Rice – 13

Sibley – 2

Steele – 9

Waseca – 3

Watonwan – 1