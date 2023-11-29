2nd Charlie Berens Mankato show announced

Comedian Charlie Berens will perform a second show in Mankato this winter.

Berens will bring his Good Old Fashioned Tour to the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center for back-to-back shows on Thursday, February 1. The first show will be at 8 p.m., followed by a 9:30 p.m. performance.

Berens is a comedian, New York Times Best Selling Author, Emmy-winning journalist, musician, and creator of the Manitowoc Minute. The Wisconsin native has been featured on Comedy Central, Fox, CBS, Funny or Die, MTV News, and more. He creates weekly content for his various social platforms and has amassed over 7.5 million followers.

