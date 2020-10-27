2nd early voting location opens today for Blue Earth County voters
Beginning Tuesday, Blue Earth County residents will have another option for early voting.
A second early voting location will be open in the former MRCI building at 15 Map Dr in Mankato. A service booth will be on location for curbside voting and voter assistance.
Early voting at the Historic Courthouse on 5th St will also continue.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday for both locations. The offices will also be open for extended hours on Saturday, Oct 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on Monday, Nov 2, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
If voters have already received a ballot in the mail, but wish to vote in person, they should bring the materials with them.
Here are a couple additional options offered in Blue Earth County:
- Drop & Go Quick Service – This booth is in the parking lot of the Blue Earth County Elections Office at 204 S 5th St in Mankato. The booth is a convenient drop-off opportunity for any county voters returning ballots. Curbside voting and other voter assistance can be provided. Hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Mapleton & Lake Crystal – City hall offices in both cities will collect ballots for Blue Earth County voters each weekday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Monday, November 2
