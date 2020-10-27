2nd early voting location opens today for Blue Earth County voters

Beginning Tuesday, Blue Earth County residents will have another option for early voting.

A second early voting location will be open in the former MRCI building at 15 Map Dr in Mankato. A service booth will be on location for curbside voting and voter assistance.

Early voting at the Historic Courthouse on 5th St will also continue.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday for both locations. The offices will also be open for extended hours on Saturday, Oct 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on Monday, Nov 2, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If voters have already received a ballot in the mail, but wish to vote in person, they should bring the materials with them.

Here are a couple additional options offered in Blue Earth County: