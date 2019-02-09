2nd man charged in downtown bar assaults, robberies

Obed Omot Olok mugshot

(Mankato, MN) – Two Mankato men are accused of using glass bottles to commit two robberies and assaults outside of a downtown bar last month.

Twenty-seven-year-old Obed Omot Olok and 26-year-old Medi Okugn Opiew, both of Mankato, are facing felony criminal charges for both incidents.

According to the criminal complaint, police were approached on January 19 at 2:33 a.m. by a bloodied man walking with a limp. The man had multiple injuries, including a swollen and lip, and bruised and swollen eyes. The man told police he’d been jumped by two men near Red Rocks bar who threatened to “kick his ass.” One of the men had two glass bottles in his hand. The men allegedly took the victim’s cell phone and $160 in cash.

Police reviewed video surveillance and saw the two suspects follow the victim as he left Red Rocks bar at around 1:33 a.m. According to the complaint, the video showed the men pushing the victim into a wall and punching him in the head multiple times. Onlookers watched the fight, but no one interfered or called 911, according to the complaint.

Less than 24 hours later, a second robbery that allegedly involved the use of glass bottles was reported near Red Rocks. The victim suffered significant injuries to his face, according to court documents. Olok and Opiew were identified as the attackers in that robbery. Olok was arrested and charged for that incident the following day.

Opiew was charged Wednesday in Blue Earth County Court with two counts of felony aggravated 1st-degree robbery and two counts of felony simple robbery.

