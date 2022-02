COVID-19 deaths were reported Wednesday in Freeborn, Le Sueur, and Martin counties, according to a Minnesota Department of Health update.

The Freeborn County death involved a person ages 55 to 59, according to MDH. In Le Sueur County, a resident in their late 70’s died. Martin County recorded its 59th death of the pandemic, a person in their late 80’s.

A total of 41 deaths were reported in Wednesday’s update, bringing the state’s death toll to 11,903.

Another 1,501 infections were also recorded.