3 area COVID-19 deaths reported

COVID-19 deaths were reported in three southern Minnesota counties Wednesday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Those deaths included a person in their early 60’s in Brown County. Watonwan and Renville counties each reported one death of a person in their late 70’s. MDH logged a total of 31 deaths, bringing Minnesota’s death toll to 8,612.

Coronavirus hospitalizations are down from the previous day, according to a capacity report. There are 911 patients currently hospitalized, with 220 in intensive care.

State health officials also report another 1,810 new infections, including two dozen new cases in Blue Earth County, and five in Nicollet County.