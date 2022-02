Three area COVID-19 deaths were reported by state health officials in Thursday’s daily update.

Blue Earth and Brown counties each reported the death of a resident in their early 70’s. In Le Sueur County, a person in their 90’s died from the virus, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

MDH reported 27 total deaths statewide, which brings the death toll since the start of the pandemic to 11,930.

More than eighteen hundred positive coronavirus infections were also logged Thursday.