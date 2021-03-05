3 arrested after pursuit that began after MSU car theft, gun threat

A police pursuit ended in a Janesville neighborhood Thursday; the three men arrested accused of also stealing a vehicle on the Minnesota State University campus and pointing a gun at the owner.

Mankato Public Safety responded just after 1 p.m. to a report of a motor vehicle theft and assault. The car’s owner went into a business at 340 Stadium Rd and noticed his vehicle driving away while he was inside.

A news release from public safety says the owner chased his car, which stopped briefly to pick up a second man. That’s when the owner was close enough to approach the vehicle, says the release, but one of the suspects pointed a weapon at the owner, who stopped for his safety.

The car drove away from the scene and was spotted a short time later, heading onto Highway 14 off northbound Highway 22.

The chase ended in a residential area in Janesville, where the suspects fled on foot. All three men were taken into custody without incident after a short pursuit on foot.

The investigation is ongoing.