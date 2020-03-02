3 arrested for armed robbery in Mankato

(Mankato, MN) – Three suspects were arrested for an armed robbery that happened early Saturday in Mankato.

Mankato police were dispatched at around 12:21 a.m. to an armed robbery call in the vicinity of Cottage Path near campus, where a victim reported being robbed at gunpoint.

Mankato officers located a vehicle that matched the provided description and arrested 18-year-old Luot Makuac, Kueth Ngut, 18, and a 17-year-old male, all of Mankato.

Recommended charges of aggravated robbery and associated weapons are pending.