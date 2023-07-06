3 bodies recovered from Vermillion River

The bodies of three swimmers who went missing in the Vermillion River were recovered Wednesday morning.

One of the victims was a 17-year-old girl; the other two were men. Police say all three of the victims live in the same Oakdale household.

The family was gathered at Diamond Island when one of the male family members who was fishing noticed three others struggling as they swam in the river. The man entered the water and rescued an adult female, but went underwater when he tried to help the other victims.