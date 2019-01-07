3 Charged After Drug Raid At New Ulm Shop

Three men face felony criminal drug charges following a raid in New Ulm by several area law enforcement agencies.

Twenty-six-year old Adam Nicolai Miller of Faribault, 41-year-old Trevor Dennis Randall of St. James, and 34-year-old Michael Paul Schugel of Lake Crystal were all charged in Brown County Court Friday.

According to a release from the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s office, Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force Agents searched a home yesterday on the 1200 block of North Front Street in New Ulm that was believed to be connected to a group responsible for distributing methamphetamine in Mankato, New Ulm, and surrounding areas.

Detained at the scene were Miller, Randall and Schugel. Located in the house by agents was 520 grams of meth, a large amount of cash, and a handgun.

According to the criminal complaint, when agents knocked on the door of the home and announced they were there on a warrant, they heard a man say “oh, f**k,” from inside the home. As police rounded up the suspects that had scattered around the property, they found a pouch of meth with several smoking mechanisms in a convertible. Nearly $4,000 in cash was also located in a speaker box in the car, according to the complaint.

Schugel and another man were found in an upstairs loft with meth nearby. Schugel was detained, but the other man was released.

Randall told police he leases the shop and a camper at the scene was registered to his girlfriend, according to the complaint. In the camper, police found meth in a container in a cubby. Randall said he might have some meth in the camper, but told investigators that anything found in the convertible belonged to Miller.

Investigators say Miller was found hiding and refused to comply with commands to exit his hiding spot. Agents say Miller appeared to be high, and had been trying to hide nearly $8,700 in cash that he’d removed from his pockets while hiding.

Also located in a utility room at the shop was a .357 Blackhawk revolver.

Miller and Randall are both charged with felony counts of 1st-degree drug sales and 1st-degree drug possession. Randall also faces felony charges on counts of possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence and a firearm violation by a convicted felon. Schugel faces one charge of 3rd-degree felony drug possession.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

